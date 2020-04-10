9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting concludes

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2020) The 9th Extraordinary OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting was held via webinar, on Thursday, 09 April 2020, under the Chairmanship of HRH Prince Abdul Aziz Bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, and co-Chair Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy of the Russian Federation.

The Meeting welcomed Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Indonesia, Norway, Trinidad and Tobago and the International Energy Forum, IEF, as observers.

In the meeting, the OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation, reaffirmed their continued commitment in the Declaration of Cooperation to achieve and sustain a stable oil market, the mutual interest of producing nations, the efficient, economic, and secure supply to consumers, and a fair return on invested capital.

In view of the current fundamentals and the consensus market perspectives, the Participating Countries agreed to: Reaffirm the Framework of the Declaration of Cooperation, signed on 10th December 2016 and further endorsed in subsequent meetings; as well as the Charter of Cooperation, signed on 2nd July 2019.

Adjust downwards their overall crude oil production by 10.0 mb/d, starting on 1st May 2020, for an initial period of two months that concludes on 30th June 2020. For the subsequent period of 6 months, from 1st July 2020 to 31st December 2020, the total adjustment agreed will be 8.

0 mb/d. It will be followed by a 6.0 mb/d adjustment for a period of 16 months, from 1st January 2021 to 30th April 2022.

The baseline for the calculation of the adjustments is the oil production of October 2018, except for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and The Russian Federation, both with the same baseline level of 11.0 mb/d.

The agreement will be valid until 30th April 2022, however, the extension of this agreement will be reviewed during December 2021.

Call upon all major producers to contribute to the efforts aimed at stabilising market.

Reaffirm and extend the mandate of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, JMMC, and its membership, to closely review general market conditions, oil production levels and the level of conformity with the Declaration of Cooperation and this Statement, assisted by the Joint Technical Committee, JTC, and the OPEC Secretariat.

Reaffirm that the Declaration of Cooperation conformity is to be monitored considering crude oil production, based on the information from secondary sources, according to the methodology applied for OPEC Member Countries.

Meet on 10th June 2020 via webinar, to determine further actions, as needed to balance the market.

The above was agreed by all the OPEC and non-OPEC oil producing countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation, with the exception of Mexico, and as a result, the agreement is conditional on the consent of Mexico.