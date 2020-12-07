9th Political Awareness Forum for University Students discusses ways of improving political awareness of university students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) The ninth edition of the Political Awareness Forum for University Students, organised by the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, in cooperation with UAE University, UAEU, under the patronage of Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State and Supreme President of UAEU, discussed ways of improving the awareness of university students of the FNC’s political empowerment programme and the preparations for the next fifty years while focussing on several pillars, including encouraging participation, the role of the media and parliamentary culture in shaping the future, and foreseeing the role of the youth in the process of empowerment.

The forum witnessed the participation of leading national academic institutions, such as Zayed University, the Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT, Ajman University, the University of Sharjah, Rabdan academy, the Abu Dhabi Police Academy, the Dubai Police Academy, the Sharjah Police Sciences Academy, PSA, and UAEU.

Nusseibeh stated that the forum has proven its importance and help promote the ideas of the youth and their ways of thinking, as an interactive platform that consolidates political concepts among the youth, as well as a forum for discussing issues and topics of concern to the Emirati community.

In his opening speech, he said, "During the process of preparing for the next fifty years, we need similar key events to continue, those aimed at highlighting the country’s political efforts, raising political awareness of university students, and helping them move forward toward a brighter future worthy of our country. Let us not forget that everyone has a duty to protect and preserve the UAE’s past and present achievements, as well as to design the features of the next fifty years, ensure the process of development and strengthen the country’s global leadership."

In his speech, Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of State for Federal National Council Affairs, said, "The launch of the ninth edition of the forum is taking place virtually amidst the conditions facing the entire world, enabling it to continue performing its role as an interactive platform linking university students to specialists and experts, to share ideas and visions that will help the youth participate in shaping the future."