9th WGES to take place 28th-29th November

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2023) The World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy (DSCE) announced that the 9th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) will be held on 28th-29th November 2023 at Madinat Jumierah Conference Centre. This will be right before the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be hosted by the UAE at Dubai Expo City from 30th November to 12th December 2023.

“Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the World Green Economy Summit has established itself as an ideal platform that brings together experts and specialists in various areas of the green economy from around the world to exchange experiences and knowledge and discuss new ideas and initiatives,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council Energy, MD and CEO of DEWA, and Chairman of WGEO.

“The aim is to stimulate investments in the green economy, develop sustainable solutions to environmental challenges, and encourage innovation to support sustainable development and balance economic growth and environmental sustainability. The 9th World Green Economy Summit is significant, as it was held just before COP28 in the UAE. Under the vision and directives of the wise leadership, the UAE has become one of the pioneering countries in climate action and the transition towards a green economy, supporting global efforts to combat climate change and achieve sustainable development.

"

“WGES supports the UAE’s efforts in promoting a green economy worldwide, encouraging international cooperation and partnership between the government and private sectors, and facilitating investments for sustainable projects. WGES also aims to discuss the acceleration of green ecosystems and smart cities as well as explore the impact of technology on the green economy as well as support innovations across different industries."

Al Tayer highlighted that the participation of policymakers, the corporate sector and other participants plays an important role in shaping the global climate agenda and accelerating progress on the delivery of the Paris Climate Agreement through negotiations, capacity building, knowledge sharing, and partnerships. He noted that WGES supports dialogue and strengths partnerships to face global challenges and accelerate the transition towards a sustainable green economy.

The 8th WGES, which was held last year with the theme ‘Climate Action Leadership through Collaboration: The Roadmap to Net-Zero’ featured over 20 panel discussions and workshops, with the participation of global figures, key officials, decision-makers, thought leaders, and heads of international institutions and organisations. They shared insights and expertise on best practices to advance the transition to a sustainable green economy.