9th Xposure International Photography Festival To Convene On February 20-26 In Sharjah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 01:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) SHARJAH, 13th February, 2025 (WAM) – Returning for its 9th edition, Xposure International Photography Festival is set to transform Aljada, Sharjah’s newest lifestyle destination, into a global hub for photography, film, and creative expression from February 20-26.

More than just a festival, it is a global celebration of visual storytelling where families, art lovers, and curious minds alike can explore the world through a different lens. Spanning 49,000 sqm, this year’s edition features an expansive lineup of talks, workshops, exhibitions, and film screenings, bringing together some of the world’s most celebrated photographers and filmmakers.

With so much to see and do, planning ahead is key. Here’s a guide to making the most of Xposure 2025 and ensuring an unforgettable experience.

Xposure’s film programme presents a compelling selection of documentaries, short films, and cinematic projects that capture global stories and human experiences. These screenings go beyond passive viewing, offering audiences the opportunity to engage with filmmakers and explore how visual storytelling shapes our understanding of the world.

