A 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes South Of Iran
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2021) A 4.9 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale was recorded in south of Iran at 13:31, on 13th August 2021 (UAE time), according to the National Center of Meteorology's National Seismic Network.
