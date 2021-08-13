UrduPoint.com

A 4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes South Of Iran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 03:15 PM

A 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes south of Iran

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2021) A 4.9 magnitude earthquake on Richter scale was recorded in south of Iran at 13:31, on 13th August 2021 (UAE time), according to the National Center of Meteorology's National Seismic Network.

Related Topics

Earthquake Iran UAE August

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,215 new COVID-19 cases, 1,390 reco ..

UAE announces 1,215 new COVID-19 cases, 1,390 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 minute ago
 T20 World Cup-bound England to play in Rawalpindi

T20 World Cup-bound England to play in Rawalpindi

7 minutes ago
 India reports over 40,000 new coronavirus infectio ..

India reports over 40,000 new coronavirus infections

31 minutes ago
 Canada suffering 4th wave of COVID-19, top doctor ..

Canada suffering 4th wave of COVID-19, top doctor says

17 minutes ago
 Ireland reports highest daily COVID-19 cases under ..

Ireland reports highest daily COVID-19 cases under current wave

17 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks rise modestly amid economic data

U.S. stocks rise modestly amid economic data

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.