A decade of electricity, water conservation sees AED1.3 billion in savings: DEWA

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) The conservation programmes and initiatives launched by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, have achieved cumulative savings of 2.2 terrawatt hours, TWh, of electricity and 7.8 billion gallons of water between 2009 and 2019.

The results are the equivalent of AED1.3 billion in savings and a reduction of 1.136 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, said, that the results support the objectives set out in the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, adding that the emirate has achieved significant progress in clean energy outputs.

He went on to say that Dubai reduced its carbon emissions by 19 percent in 2018, surpassing the target set by the Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021 to reduce emissions by 16 percent in 2021.

"In April 2019, DEWA noted a global achievement, as Dubai received the Platinum Rating in the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for Cities certification awarded by the US Green Building Council. Dubai is the first city in the Arab world and the MENA to receive this prestigious certification," Al Tayer added.

The DEWA CEO went on to explain that the Dubai Demand Side Management Strategy seeks to reduce demand by 30 percent by 2030, noting that Etihad Energy Services Company, a DEWA company, will retrofit over 30,000 buildings in Dubai by 2030 to make them energy-efficient.

Between 2009 and 2019, savings in the commercial sector amounted to 1.3 TWh of electricity (10 percent) and 4.4 billion gallons of water (27 percent).

According to DEWA figures, the residential sector achieved savings of 76 gigawatt hours, GWh, of electricity (17 percent) and 534 million gallons of water (26 percent).

"The industrial sector realised savings of 123 GWh of electricity (13 percent) and 212 million gallons of water (28 percent). Government and semi-government organisations achieved savings of 448 GWh of electricity (11 percent) and 1.1 billion gallons of water (20 percent). Educational institutions reported savings of 279 GWh of electricity (11 percent) and 1.5 billion gallons of water (22 percent)," the DEWA statement noted.

These savings are equivalent to the annual electricity consumption from approximately 327,000 apartments and annual water consumption of 250,000 apartments.

These results have contributed to reducing 1.136 million tonnes of carbon emissions, equivalent to planting 1.3 million trees, and the consumption of 134 million LED lights, while the saving of water was equivalent to filling 14,000 Olympic-size swimming pools.