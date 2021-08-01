UrduPoint.com

A Family Member's Corona Vaccination Decreases Family's Corona Infection Risk Three Times: Russian Expert

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 01:00 PM

A family member&#039;s corona vaccination decreases family&#039;s corona infection risk three times: Russian expert

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) A family member vaccinated against the coronavirus significantly lowers the risks of other members of the family contracting COVID-19, according to a Russian expert.

Russian news agency Sputnik quoted Evgeny Timakov, an infectious disease expert, as saying, "One vaccinated person in a family reduces the risk of other family members being infected with COVID-19 by three times."

He added that although a vaccinated individual can still transmit the virus when infected, the amount is significantly lower than that transmitted by an unvaccinated person with COVID-19. Moreover, the virus is less active and does not mutate​​​ in vaccinated patients, the expert stressed.

In mid-July, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that only around 2.5 percent of those vaccinated contract the coronavirus and no hospitalisation is needed in 95 percent of those cases. At the end of last week, Murashko announced that around 35 million Russians had already received the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said last week that the current pace of the coronavirus vaccination worldwide will not stop the pandemic by the end of 2022.

