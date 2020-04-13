A message of solidarity: MoFAIC hosts online cultural marathon symposium

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) UAE Minister of State Zaki Nusseibeh will be sending a message of unity and solidarity in response to global challenges presented by COVID-19 by hosting a live social media event on Thursday, April 16.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will be holding the online cultural marathon symposium to be attended by UAE Ambassadors in the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, India, Singapore, China, and Australia. With the participation of museum directors, artists, design specialists, and cultural institutions discussing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and offering solutions and insights, the event will last for over 24 hours.

As the UAE intensifies its efforts to support the arts, the online symposium will serve as a meeting point for arts professionals around the world to explore ways to emerge from this crisis as a global community.