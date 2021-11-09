UrduPoint.com

A Range Of New Exhibitors To Join Dubai Airshow 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:30 PM

A range of new exhibitors to join Dubai Airshow 2021

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Dubai Airshow 2021 is set to welcome over 370 new exhibitors this year, in addition to the major local and global players in aerospace, defence, and space, which have been part of the Airshow’s previous editions. New exhibitors will be joining from a wide range of countries, including Belgium, Ukraine, the United Kingdom (UK), the United States of America (USA), Greece, Israel, Switzerland, Brazil, Czech Republic, Canada, and the Russian Federation.

ADB Safegate, Amazon Web Services, Bellwether Industries, G42, Gibson Robotics, Huawei, Intelsat, HawkEye 360, Israel Aerospace Industries, Lilium, the defence group Mac Jee (Mac Jee Industria de Defesa), Ministry of Industry and Trade Czech Republic, MTU Aero Engines, Owl Cyber Defense, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, RSA Global, Skyports, Sukhoi Company, Thommen Aircraft Equipment AG, and many more will be showcasing their new technologies, products, services, and solutions, taking part in Dubai Airshow’s static display, and nurturing new business relationships.

Commenting on their participation in Dubai Airshow for the first time this year, Kai-Tse Lin, Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer (COO) at Bellwether Industries, said: "For the first time, we are going to showcase not only a new testing prototype in the middle East but also the company's concepts, future plans, and test flight footage. Bellwether is having various exciting programmes in development or about to be initiated, we would love to partner and get engaged deeper with the industry.

"

Simon Jeannot, Chairman of Mac Jee Industria de Defesa, said: "As a major exhibition for the civil and military aviation community, the Dubai Air Show is essential for an air force weapons systems specialist like Mac Jee. The Dubai Air Show is an opportunity to demonstrate unique expertise in air ordnance manufacturing. We are particularly excited to introduce DAGGER, an aerial ammunition guidance kit developed entirely in Brazil. Mac Jee is looking forward to meeting its partners in the region and exploring new opportunities. For the defence group Mac Jee Brazil, Dubai Air Show is the most important aviation show in the world."

Boaz Levy, President & CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries, added: "IAI is Israel’s leading company in the fields of defence, aviation, aerospace, intelligence, and cyber, with combat-proven systems among the most advanced in the world. IAI will present some of the latest and most advanced defence solutions, featuring the latest technologies in military aviation, air defence and missiles systems, unmanned systems, special mission aircraft, radars, and cyber technology. The 2021 Dubai Airshow offers the opportunity to further expand and build long-lasting strategic partnerships with our neighbouring nations as well as to collaborate with additional local defence companies and industries."

Dubai Airshow 2021 will be held on 14-18 November 2021 at Dubai World Central (DWC), Dubai Airshow Site.

Related Topics

USA World Technology Business Israel Ukraine Russia Canada Dubai Company Brazil United Kingdom Belgium Czech Republic United States Switzerland Greece Middle East November From Industry Love Huawei

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi awarded Official ‘City of Music’ Sta ..

Abu Dhabi awarded Official ‘City of Music’ Status by the UNESCO Creative Cit ..

15 seconds ago
 WCCI delegation calls on Commissioner to apprise o ..

WCCI delegation calls on Commissioner to apprise of problems

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Military to Conduct Patrol Near Taiwan

Chinese Military to Conduct Patrol Near Taiwan

2 minutes ago
 Youth must set their path in the light of Iqbal's ..

Youth must set their path in the light of Iqbal's philosophy: Fayyaz

2 minutes ago
 England to require vaccination for all health serv ..

England to require vaccination for all health service workers: govt

2 minutes ago
 RBISE announces 9th class result 2021

RBISE announces 9th class result 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.