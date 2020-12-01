A trio of great nation, wise leadership and loyal people deserve respect, pride: Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said, "The trio of a great nation, a wise leadership and a loyal and patriotic people deserves respect and pride, a trio whose dreams have no limits, a trio that overcame multiple challenges."

In his statement to the Nation Shield, the UAE Armed Forces magazine, on the occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day, Sheikh Abdullah stressed, "On the 49th National Day, we celebrate this immortal national occasion and a journey full of successes and achievements, which were accomplished by the UAE due to the efforts of the Founding Leaders, the vision of its leadership, and the perseverance of its people. As a result of the aspirations and hard work of the Emirati people, the ambition of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan reached out to space towards the planet Mars, commemorating a journey of 50 years of ambitions and challenges."

"On this glorious Day, we remember the fond memories of great men who devoted their lives to the nation and believed in the Union, until it became of role model for the entire world.

The bet has always been and will always be on the community’s cohesion, and our goal will always be glory and achieving our nation’s leadership," he added.

"The year 2020 has brought unprecedented challenges for the entire world caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic. However, the UAE’s citizens and residents worked together in following the directives of the nation’s leadership to overcome our challenges. In the year of the preparations for the next fifty years, we reiterate our pledge to continue our journey of achievements, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates," Sheikh Abdullah said in conclusion.