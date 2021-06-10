AASTS honoured for distinctive contribution to innovation in maritime education

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2021) The Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport Branch in Sharjah (AASTS) was presented with an award for its "Distinctive Contribution to Innovation in Maritime Education" at the 14th edition of the Shiptek International Awards 2021, held in Dubai, on 7th June, 2021.

The award was received by Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, President of the AASTS, in the presence of delegates from the Academy.

The Shiptek International Maritime Awards is one of the most prestigious accolades in the maritime, offshore and oil and gas industries. The 14th edition saw the participation of key industry players who have contributed significantly to the growth of the sector in the UAE and the middle East.

With its numerous unique academic offerings and its mission of shaping the young minds of the nation, AASTS has played a vital role in reinforcing maritime education and training in the Middle East. The academy has been a flagbearer in terms of infusing Emirati talent into the workforce, fulfilling the goals of the wise leadership of the nation and enhancing the UAE’s status as a leading maritime hub worldwide.

Dr. Farag said, "As an institution associated with the League of Arab States, we are mandated to build partnerships that develop the economic capabilities of all Arab countries and beyond, while also bringing about innovations in the field of maritime education for the generations to come. Since our inception in Sharjah, we have received endless support from the leaders and decision-makers of the country to reinforce maritime education and training in the country and the region.

"

Through its numerous collaborations with the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the academy has showcased its commitment to ensuring the advancement of the maritime sector.

Dr. Capt. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean, College of Maritime Transport and Technology, AASTS, stated, "The UAE’s wise leadership attaches great importance to quality education and training. Through our specialised training courses, we work extensively on increasing students’ knowledge base, thus increasing their chances of securing leading positions with key organisations in the industry in the future. We have also designed specialised training programmes in various maritime administrative and technical areas that will employ our state-of-the-art facilities, and have adopted innovative education tools enabled with augmented and virtual reality technologies, which reflects our proactive approach in using modern innovations and creativity in the field of maritime education."

Throughout the pandemic, the academy tackled the challenges of the new world by deploying hybrid learning methods so students can seamlessly continue their education. Also, AASTS has been spearheading the women empowerment movement in the sector by promoting gender equity in the classroom. With female students accounting for more than 43 per cent of the total, the academy has the highest percentage of females among maritime academies in the Middle East and North Africa.