AASTS, Ministry of Climate Change discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) Officials from the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Sharjah (AASTS) and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment discussed their cooperation and collaboration, including ways of employing the academy’s capabilities and the expertise of its staff to protect the environment and curb marine activities that cause climate change.

Their cooperation also includes protecting and maintaining the ecological balance in the Arabian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, which the UAE manages, in support of the academy’s vision to protect the marine environment, secure marine food resources and the wealth of fish, and provide research and development services, as well as to upgrade their electronic capabilities and utilise artificial intelligence (AI) and big data to develop marine food resources and combat the effects of pollution.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Faraj, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport, took part in the discussion.

"Protecting the environment, preserving its natural resources and ensuring the sustainability of its biodiversity is a strategic priority of the UAE and the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. The marine environment is prioritised in the UAE’s strategic agenda, due to its importance to the economy and society. Therefore, we are undertaking various efforts to strengthen the blue economy," Dr. Al Nuaimi said.

"As an organisation associated with the Arab League, we are mandated to build partnerships that will develop the economic capabilities of all Arab countries, while also protecting the marine environment.

our relationship with the UAE is special," Dr. Faraj said.

"Our partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment will make the academy the maritime academic arm that serves the UAE’s agenda to protect the marine environment and develop its natural wealth and fish resources," he added.

Dr. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean of the Maritime Transport Technology College, AASTS, noted, "The UAE has made great strides in digitising its infrastructure and marine operations, as well as manufacturing smart ships. The UAE’s ports are the most automated worldwide, and its shipping companies have state-of-the-art digital platforms.

"The UAE’s leadership attaches significance to protecting the environment and preserving its natural resources, especially water. We will focus on building, operating and ensuring the quality and sustainability of fishing vessels. We will also provide marine education and training services and technical advice on the inspection of ships, to ensure their suitability for sailing, in accordance with international standards," he added.

During the meeting, the two sides affirmed their commitment to launching a comprehensive awareness and marketing campaign to promote awareness, especially among the youth, of the importance of preserving the marine environment.

The UAE has an environmentally and climatically diverse coastline which is home to a variety of aquatic life, making it ideal for investment projects in this field. Moreover, its seas hold great importance, as 21,000 commercial ships visit the UAE’s ports annually.