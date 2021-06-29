AASTS opens admission for 2021-2022 academic year

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2021) The Arab Academy for Science, Technology, and Maritime Transport Branch in Sharjah (AASTS) has begun admissions for the first semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. Registration is open for those with high school certificates or equivalent.

Currently, AASTS offers two disciplines, a Bachelor of Marine Engineering Technology + a 3rd Engineer Certificate of Competency, and a Bachelor of Maritime Transport Technology + 2nd Mate Certificate of Competency in Shipping and Port Operations and Offshore service technology. Both disciplines qualify graduates to work onboard commercial vessels.

The academy, which was launched two years ago, has attracted a large number of male and female students in the maritime sector. Students are from various nationalities, such as Egypt, Oman, Syria, Yemen, Pakistan, Iran and the UAE.

AASTS has played a vital role in reinforcing maritime education and training in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and the middle East as a whole. The academy has been a flagbearer in terms of infusing Emirati talent into the workforce, fulfilling its mission to prepare and equip young talent. This supports the vision of the leadership to enhance the country’s position as a leading global maritime hub.

Prof Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, President of AASTS, said, "At the academy, we realise that the educational process is not limited to textbooks and the academic curricula. That is why we are keen to strengthen the leadership capabilities of our students to expand their horizons and to employ the new capabilities made available by modern educational tools. Thus, we add new capabilities to our academic performance, and provide added value to our students to motivate them to be more creative and think outside the box."

Dr. Capt. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean, College of Maritime Transport and Technology, AASTS, said, "The maritime industry is witnessing a great demand for graduates of Maritime Transport Technology and Marine Engineering Technology, especially from Emirati graduates. The academy’s graduates can find quality jobs in many organisations, such as the Navy, Government Sector, and police agencies across the UAE. Oil companies with offshore fields, shipping and ship management companies, local and international classification bodies, as well as other organisations and companies in the maritime sector also require the expertise of our graduates."