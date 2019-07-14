Abdul Al Nuaimi, Noura Al Kaabi launch "Cultural Summer Camp" in Ajman

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2019) Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department, and Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, have launched the "Cultural Summer Camp" in Ajman.

The camp includes a variety of programmes and over 70 creative workshops presented by leading professional trainers, with the aim of creating a pool of ambitious youths.

On the camp’s opening day, Sheikh Abdul Aziz and Al Kaabi toured some of the workshops, including one entitled, "Creating Jewellery using Sustainable Materials." Other workshops include "Life on Mars" and "Creative Analysis of Personalities."

The camp, which began today and will run until 6th August, 2019, is part of the efforts of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development to promote social interaction, involve the community in cultural work, and discover young national talents.

The camp’s innovative activities are being held in the ministry’s cultural centres in Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Al Dhafra, Dibba Al Fujairah and Masafi, to enable parents to encourage children to join appropriate workshops.

Sheikh Abdul said that such camps and workshops will create ambitious youths who will serve their community and nation, adding that the camp’s workshops cover many areas, such as science, art, architecture, design, innovation and space, and are supervised by experts from leading local and international organisations.

Al Kaabi said that the camp’s workshops will combine science, culture, fun and entertainment, which will help discover creative talents in many areas and provide future generations with the knowledge and skills to choose their future creative directions.