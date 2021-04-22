Abdulkader Al Sankari & Sons donate AED5 million, completing the 100 million meals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2021) Dr. Abdulkader Sankari, Chairman of Sankari Investment Group, and his sons donated the final remaining AED5 million of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, the region’s largest food drive that aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Run by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the campaign aims to provide food aid for vulnerable communities in 30 countries.

With this donation, the campaign would have officially achieved its target of securing 100 million meals for low-income families, orphans, widows and refugees in the middle East, Africa, Asia, Europe and South America. Sankari’s contribution will help secure five million meals in the distribution process that has already begun in several countries to provide food parcels that empower disadvantaged communities to prepare their own meals throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

Dr. Abdelkader Al Sankari said, "Our leadership did not hesitate to contribute to local and global efforts to support and aid disadvantaged communities across the world, especially after the COVID-19 outbreak.

Our participation is a national responsibility, but it cannot be compared with or repay what the nation has provided for the success of our business."

To ensure a swift and comprehensive food distribution, the campaign’s organizer Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives is teaming up with the UN World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, Food Banking Regional Network, and humanitarian organizations in beneficiary countries.

The campaign aims to strengthen the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, and reinforces the UAE's position as a major contributor to global efforts to face urgent crises.

Companies and individuals can donate to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign in four simple ways. First, on the campaign’s website www.100millionmeals.ae; second, by making a transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); third, by sending "Meal" on SMS to the UAE specified numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the campaign’s website; and fourth, by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999.