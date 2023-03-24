Abdulkader Sankari and sons contribute AED50mn to ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 24th March, 2023 (WAM) – Sankari Fashion Group and Sankari Investment Group have announced their contribution of AED 50 million towards the "1 billion Meals Endowment" campaign. The initiative aims to launch the largest Ramadan food aid endowment fund, which will operate within a sustainable framework to provide a food safety net for the world's most underprivileged populations. The goal is to help fight hunger and malnutrition, especially among victims of natural disasters and crises worldwide.

The "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign is the newest addition to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which encompasses a range of organisations and institutional initiatives operating within five key pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, education and Knowledge Dissemination, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Community Empowerment. These efforts are geared towards enhancing the effectiveness and sustainability of humanitarian work, fostering a sense of hope and optimism worldwide, and promoting development towards a brighter future.

The campaign's focus on providing a food safety net for vulnerable populations is an essential part of this mission.

Dr. Abdulkader Sankari and his sons have pledged to contribute a total of AED 50 million towards fighting hunger worldwide. The donation will be made in annual payments of AED 10 million over the next five years. The funds will be used to implement sustainable measures to eradicate hunger and provide a food safety net for vulnerable populations around the world.

Dr. Abdulkader Sankari, Founder of the Groups, said, "The ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is the embodiment of good, giving and generosity; all of which are values deeply rooted in the UAE community. We are honoured to be among the contributors towards this massive food endowment fund to help alleviate the suffering of fellow humans.”