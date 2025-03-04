Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) BARCELONA, 4th March, 2025 (WAM) – Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, attended the mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, which began yesterday and will continue until March 6 in Barcelona.

MWC is one of the most significant global events in the field of communications and advanced technologies, addressing key issues related to global technology governance and artificial intelligence. It brings together international organisations, government leaders, and major corporations.

Al Hamed attended several conference sessions, starting with the "Global Tech Governance: Rising to the Challenge" session, which discussed the importance of regulatory frameworks for cybersecurity, digital privacy, and internet governance, highlighting their role in supporting investments, protecting users, and enhancing the digital economy.

He also attended the session titled “In AI We Trust?”, which examined the growing impact of AI on the digital ecosystem, exploring ways to balance leveraging its advanced capabilities while ensuring user protection, transparency, and accountability.

Al Hamed followed a meeting between the GSMA leadership and several ministers and officials, where participants discussed strategic trends in the digital sector and ways to strengthen cooperation between governments and the private sector to achieve sustainable growth in modern technology.

“Technology is a key driver in shaping a bright and sustainable future,” Al Hamed said. “The Mobile World Congress serves as an ideal platform to explore the latest communication technologies and integrate them into the media landscape, aligning with global changes and reinforcing the UAE’s global competitiveness.

He affirmed his commitment to participating in events that offer opportunities to explore the best global practices in communication and media technologies and stay updated on the latest technological advancements.

On the sidelines of the conference, Al Hamed met with Spanish media representatives, discussing the UAE’s efforts to adopt cutting-edge technological innovations across various vital sectors, particularly in the media industry.

He also toured several exhibitor platforms, starting with the e& Group, where he was briefed on the latest innovations in telecommunications, AI, and digital infrastructure solutions. He also learned about several projects aimed at enhancing digital transformation in the UAE and other markets where the Group operates.

Al Hamed commended e& Group for its pioneering role in empowering media institutions to adopt advanced solutions that enhance user experiences, accelerate media production, and improve content efficiency. He commended the innovative technologies showcased by the Group, which, he said, open new horizons for the future and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global innovation hub.

Expressing pride in the Emirati talent working within the Group, Al Hamed highlighted their ability to lead the digital transformation journey and contribute effectively to building a sustainable and advanced economy.

During his tour, Chairman of the National Media Office also explored various AI-driven solutions and their impact on the future of networks and connected technologies.