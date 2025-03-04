Abdulla Al Hamed Attends Mobile World Congress In Barcelona
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2025 | 07:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) BARCELONA, 4th March, 2025 (WAM) – Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, attended the mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025, which began yesterday and will continue until March 6 in Barcelona.
MWC is one of the most significant global events in the field of communications and advanced technologies, addressing key issues related to global technology governance and artificial intelligence. It brings together international organisations, government leaders, and major corporations.
Al Hamed attended several conference sessions, starting with the "Global Tech Governance: Rising to the Challenge" session, which discussed the importance of regulatory frameworks for cybersecurity, digital privacy, and internet governance, highlighting their role in supporting investments, protecting users, and enhancing the digital economy.
He also attended the session titled “In AI We Trust?”, which examined the growing impact of AI on the digital ecosystem, exploring ways to balance leveraging its advanced capabilities while ensuring user protection, transparency, and accountability.
Al Hamed followed a meeting between the GSMA leadership and several ministers and officials, where participants discussed strategic trends in the digital sector and ways to strengthen cooperation between governments and the private sector to achieve sustainable growth in modern technology.
“Technology is a key driver in shaping a bright and sustainable future,” Al Hamed said. “The Mobile World Congress serves as an ideal platform to explore the latest communication technologies and integrate them into the media landscape, aligning with global changes and reinforcing the UAE’s global competitiveness.
”
He affirmed his commitment to participating in events that offer opportunities to explore the best global practices in communication and media technologies and stay updated on the latest technological advancements.
On the sidelines of the conference, Al Hamed met with Spanish media representatives, discussing the UAE’s efforts to adopt cutting-edge technological innovations across various vital sectors, particularly in the media industry.
He also toured several exhibitor platforms, starting with the e& Group, where he was briefed on the latest innovations in telecommunications, AI, and digital infrastructure solutions. He also learned about several projects aimed at enhancing digital transformation in the UAE and other markets where the Group operates.
Al Hamed commended e& Group for its pioneering role in empowering media institutions to adopt advanced solutions that enhance user experiences, accelerate media production, and improve content efficiency. He commended the innovative technologies showcased by the Group, which, he said, open new horizons for the future and strengthen the UAE’s position as a global innovation hub.
Expressing pride in the Emirati talent working within the Group, Al Hamed highlighted their ability to lead the digital transformation journey and contribute effectively to building a sustainable and advanced economy.
During his tour, Chairman of the National Media Office also explored various AI-driven solutions and their impact on the future of networks and connected technologies.
Recent Stories
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona6 minutes ago
-
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE36 minutes ago
-
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepreneurs1 hour ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraordinary Arab Summit2 hours ago
-
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg2 hours ago
-
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 82 hours ago
-
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai2 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt2 hours ago
-
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, training3 hours ago
-
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisation' case; upholds ..3 hours ago
-
Culture Summit Abu Dhabi kicks off April 274 hours ago
-
Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 164 hours ago