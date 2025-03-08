Abdulla Al Hamed attends SXSW Conference & Festivals in Texas

(@FahadShabbir)

TEXAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the board of Directors of the UAE Media Council, attended the 2025 SXSW Conference & Festivals, being held in Texas, USA, from 7th and 15th March 2025.

SXSW is one of the world's most prominent events in technology, entertainment, media, interactive arts, film, and music, bringing together experts and innovators from various industries to discuss the latest trends and developments.

The conference, held annually in Austin, Texas, features panel discussions, musical performances, and film screenings, making it a dynamic platform for creativity and networking among entrepreneurs and creators worldwide.

Al Hamed attended several sessions covering major technological advancements and their impact on the future. One notable session discussed 10 breakthrough technologies that will change the world and explored transformative innovations set to reshape daily life and work across multiple industries, including artificial intelligence, fast-learning robots, clean aviation fuel, and advanced stem cell therapies.

He also participated in discussions on digital security and privacy in the modern age, as well as emerging technology, innovation, the future of AI in creative industries, and the role of Emerging Technologies in sustainability. Additional sessions delved into digital transformations in healthcare, media, and education.

The Chairman of the National Media Office emphasised that SXSW and its associated events provide an invaluable opportunity to explore global trends in innovation, technology, and creativity, fostering idea exchange and collaboration with global organisations and thought leaders.

On the sidelines of the conference, Al Hamed toured several exhibition pavilions, beginning with the Museum of the Future’s pavilion, where he was introduced to the museum’s engaging discussions and experiences highlighting the UAE’s vision for the future of technology, sustainability, and culture.

He also explored interactive experiences designed to anticipate future opportunities, leverage technology, and prepare for the future.

He praised the Museum of the Future’s pavilion as an innovative masterpiece that merges cutting-edge technology, interactive experiences, and visionary thinking. He highlighted how it reflects the UAE leadership’s philosophy and vision, emphasising that the future is built today and showcasing the country’s commitment to empowering innovators and positioning the UAE as a global hub for knowledge, sustainability, and scientific advancement.

Additionally, he explored state-of-the-art innovations, advanced technologies, and creative solutions showcased by international companies and institutions participating in the conference.