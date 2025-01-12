Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness for opportunities, challenges

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, highlighted the transformative role of digital media in shaping the future of societies.

Al Hamed noted its significant impact on all facets of life and called for robust preparedness to leverage its opportunities for community development.

He emphasised the need for a shared responsibility to address the challenges arising from the rapid evolution of digital media, urging stakeholders to adapt and act responsibly to maximise its positive impact.

During a session titled ‘Content Creators: A Double-Edged Sword?', Al Hamed shared insights in a conversation moderated by journalist Ammar Taqi.

The session was part of the 1 billion Followers Summit 2025, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creator economy.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the event is hosted in the UAE from 11 to 13 January at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future.

Under the theme ‘Content for Good,’ this third edition of the summit is drawing significant attention, with over 15,000 content creators and influencers, 420 speakers, and 125 global executives and experts participating.

“Digital media should be viewed as a precious opportunity to drive transformative social changes that benefit humanity, societies, and nations. It opens unprecedented horizons that can be leveraged to raise awareness, promote positivity, and share human values that drive progress, prosperity, and spread goodness to all,” said Al Hamed.

Al Hamed added: “While the rapid evolution of digital media and its technologies offers immense benefits, it also brings increasing challenges for individuals and communities. This makes it essential for us to quickly adapt to these developments with a clear proactive vision that enhances our readiness and ability to manage the risks posed by this sector, whether in technology or content creation.”

He emphasised that one of the key aspects of these rapid developments is that the future will not allow anyone to remain closed off. “Everyone must start thinking now about how to deal with this evolution, which is a double-edged sword, with its valuable opportunities and growing risks,” he said.

“It is essential to develop visions and strategies that ensure positive engagement with this global openness and transformation, while also preserving one’s identity, values, and ensuring the benefit and well-being of their community and society at large.

”

Al Hamed stated that the UAE, with its proactive leadership and forward-thinking vision, recognised early on the importance of digital media and its potential to drive economic and developmental opportunities.

“The UAE has worked strategically to lead this sector, ensuring a leadership role in shaping its future while also capitalising on the opportunities it presents. The country has also taken a fully prepared approach to address its social and cultural challenges.”

Speaking at the summit, Al Hamed highlighted that the event is a clear testament to the UAE's leadership in embracing the future.

“The summit is evidence of the UAE’s commitment to leading the opportunities in this sector, working towards creating a sustainable economic industry across various fields. The theme of the summit, ‘Content for Good,’ reflects the country’s dedication to harnessing the advancements of this vital sector for the benefit and prosperity of societies,” said Al Hamed.

Al Hamed emphasised on the collective responsibility in identifying and addressing both the opportunities and challenges of the future.“This responsibility falls on governments, institutions, private sector companies, content creators, and the public on all digital media platforms. We must all work transparently and consciously together.”

He added that governments must support and empower content creators who produce meaningful, innovative content, and that institutions and investment companies must play a crucial role in supporting startups and entrepreneurs in this field. “The role of content creators is pivotal in spreading positive messages. They are responsible for raising societal awareness, promoting ideas that contribute to community growth and prosperity, and presenting a positive image of their society and its aspirations,” he said.

“Supporting good content is no longer a luxury but a necessity, especially given the rapid spread of misinformation. The responsibility to combat this misinformation falls on everyone, especially the audience of digital media, who must encourage good content, recognise misleading media techniques, and seek information from trusted sources.”

He added that we are witnessing an unprecedented global shift, driven by digital media and content creation.

“We must be fully prepared to engage positively with these opportunities and challenges. The rapid pace of development waits for no one.”

