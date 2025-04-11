Open Menu

Abdulla Al Hamed Discusses Film Cooperation With President Of Oscars' Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 05:15 PM

Abdulla Al Hamed discusses film cooperation with President of Oscars' Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

LAS VEGAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, met with Janet Yang, President of the academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars, in Las Vegas.

During the meeting, the two sides explored opportunities for enhancing collaboration with the Academy and discussed future prospects for supporting the development of the film industry and nurturing national talent in this field.

Al Hamed highlighted the UAE's launch of the "Bridge" platform, describing it as a global initiative that aims to help shape the future of media through knowledge, innovation and social responsibility. He emphasised its role as a hub for exchanging successful experiences between global media institutions and building partnerships that raise content quality and serve societies.

He extended an invitation to Yang and the Academy’s leadership to participate in the upcoming Bridge Conference in Abu Dhabi, expressing his interest in establishing a partnership to support the growth of the film industry in the UAE.

For her part, Yang spoke about the Academy, which is nearing its centennial, and its 19 branches encompassing all aspects of the film industry, from performance to production. She also highlighted its educational and knowledge-sharing efforts.

Yang welcomed the invitation to attend the Bridge Conference and expressed her interest in exploring further opportunities for future cooperation.

