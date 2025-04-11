- Home
- Middle East
- Abdulla Al Hamed discusses film cooperation with President of Oscars' Academy of Motion Picture Arts ..
Abdulla Al Hamed Discusses Film Cooperation With President Of Oscars' Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 05:15 PM
LAS VEGAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, met with Janet Yang, President of the academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars, in Las Vegas.
During the meeting, the two sides explored opportunities for enhancing collaboration with the Academy and discussed future prospects for supporting the development of the film industry and nurturing national talent in this field.
Al Hamed highlighted the UAE's launch of the "Bridge" platform, describing it as a global initiative that aims to help shape the future of media through knowledge, innovation and social responsibility. He emphasised its role as a hub for exchanging successful experiences between global media institutions and building partnerships that raise content quality and serve societies.
He extended an invitation to Yang and the Academy’s leadership to participate in the upcoming Bridge Conference in Abu Dhabi, expressing his interest in establishing a partnership to support the growth of the film industry in the UAE.
For her part, Yang spoke about the Academy, which is nearing its centennial, and its 19 branches encompassing all aspects of the film industry, from performance to production. She also highlighted its educational and knowledge-sharing efforts.
Yang welcomed the invitation to attend the Bridge Conference and expressed her interest in exploring further opportunities for future cooperation.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Middle East
-
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, starting May 153 hours ago
-
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit4 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award5 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomatic relations6 hours ago
-
Inaugural Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine to take place during Abu Dhabi Global Health Wee ..6 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority6 hours ago
-
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO6 hours ago
-
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundwater wells in design ..6 hours ago
-
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control over food, consumer p ..6 hours ago
-
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza7 hours ago
-
IPS 2025 to open in Dubai on April 147 hours ago
-
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel7 hours ago