Abdulla Al Hamed Engages With UAE Media Students, Stressing Importance Of Empowering Young Talent

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 11:00 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO) and Chairman of the UAE Media Council said that the United Arab Emirates places great importance on investing in young talent, believing that they are the main drivers of sustainable development across various fields, including the media sector. He highlighted the significance of empowering and preparing young people to face future challenges.

These remarks came during Al Hamed's meeting with a group of media students in the UAE, in the presence of Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Director General of NMO, Emirati media professional Ahmed Salem, and a group of academics.

The meeting featured discussions on empowering young media professionals, preparing them to integrate and actively contribute to the media industry, as well as the impact of advanced technological transformations and changes on the media sector.

At the start of the meeting, the NMO Chairman said that national media plays a pivotal role in building societal awareness and guiding it toward national goals.

He noted that media is not merely a tool for transmitting news but also a fundamental driver of community development, a promoter of national values, and a supporter of sustainable development.

Al Hamed urged media students to commit to continuous learning to ensure a distinguished professional future. He pointed out that working in the media places them in a position of responsibility to contribute to enhancing the positive reputation of the UAE and reinforcing the role of national media as a strategic partner in the country’s comprehensive development journey.

For their part, the media students expressed their gratitude to the NMO Chairman, for his continued support and dedication to developing the media sector in line with modern changes. They emphasised the importance of the meeting, which shed light on the role of young media professionals in building a responsible and purposeful media future that serves the interests of society and the nation.

