Abdulla Al Hamed holds bilateral meetings in New York with leaders of institutions, media leaders in preparation for Bridge Summit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) NEW YORK, 23rd May, 2025 (WAM) – Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, held a series of bilateral meetings in New York with several media and academic institutions, companies, and leaders.

These meetings come in the context of preparations for the “Bridge Summit”, scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi this December, and aim to strengthen international partnerships and expand cooperation with global institutions, enriching the summit’s content and reinforcing its role as a premier platform for media dialogue.

The discussions included fruitful exchanges on forming an ambitious vision to enhance the professional sustainability of media institutions in the era of artificial intelligence. They also touched on the creation of innovative media work models aligned with evolving audience behaviours.

Abdulla Al Hamed emphasised that the UAE’s media vision stems from a deep belief in the media’s role as a key partner in sustainable development and as a tool for building bridges between cultures. He stressed the importance of establishing strategic partnerships that support the development of an advanced media model in line with global transformations.

He added: “We believe that media is a soft power that shapes awareness and builds bridges between peoples and cultures. From this perspective, we are committed to forging partnerships with global media, technology, and educational institutions to transfer knowledge and localize best practices, enhancing our media’s readiness for a fast-paced and complex future.”

Al Hamed reaffirmed the continued effort to establish an advanced media model through the Bridge Summit, one built on innovation, cross-sector integration, and the empowerment of young talent. This approach will position Bridge as a pioneering platform for exchanging ideas and successful experiences in creating positive impact.

Key Meetings Included: Earl Wilkinson, CEO of the International news Media Association (INMA)

Charles Forelle, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of The Wall Street Journal

Joanna McCarthy, Executive News Editor at The Wall Street Journal

Sheena Bruckner, Senior Vice President of Fortune Media Group

Stephanie Mehta, CEO and Chief Content Officer at Mansueto Ventures

Damian Slattery, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Fast Company and Inc.

Professor Clay Shirky, Vice Provost for AI and Technology in education at New York University