Abdulla Al Hamed launches Media Experts initiative

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, launched the Media Experts initiative during a ceremony held in Dubai.

The initiative, which includes advisory committees for the National Media Office, aims to provide strategic insights and innovative ideas to support the leadership’s vision of positioning media as a vital partner in sustainable development.

As part of its commitment, the National Media Office seeks to enhance the role of media in raising awareness and developing content aligned with professional standards, serving the nation’s causes and societal needs.

The Media Experts initiative also reflects the office’s dedication to leveraging the expertise of pioneers across various fields to bolster the development of the media sector in the UAE.

At the beginning of the event, Abdulla Al Hamed welcomed participating media professionals and emphasised the importance of building effective communication bridges with diverse talents to benefit from their rich expertise and experiences.

He highlighted the National Media Office’s commitment to involving media professionals in crafting targeted strategies to enhance the performance of the media sector, improve its efficiency, and develop media talents capable of keeping pace with the rapid global advancements in the industry.

Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, elaborated during the event on the distribution and operation of the advisory committees, as well as their responsibilities.

He noted that the committees would support the office’s projects by proposing and reviewing policies, practices, and media content while offering practical recommendations to enhance the media sector’s contribution to the national economy.

The Media Experts initiative comprises five advisory committees focusing on various media domains: digital media, radio and television, print and written media, television, film, and theatre production, and media affairs.