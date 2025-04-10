Abdulla Al Hamed reviews global media, tech trends at NAB Show 2025 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, reviewed the latest global trends in the media, entertainment, telecommunications, and transformative technologies sectors during his visit to the annual NAB Show 2025, the ultimate destination for media, entertainment, and technology leaders.

The annual event is organised by the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and held at the Las Vegas Convention Centre in the United States of America from 5 to 9 April.

The visit aimed to strengthen international partnerships and explore the latest technological advancements and digital solutions, with the goal of equipping the UAE’s media ecosystem with cutting-edge technologies and advanced applications that reinforce the UAE’s global leadership in the media sector.

During the event, Abdulla Al Hamed met with Curtis LeGeyt, President and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB); Karen Chupka, General Manager and Executive Vice President, NAB; and Renard Jenkins, President and CEO of I2A2 Technologies, Labs and Studios.

These meetings took place on the sidelines of the NAB Show 2025.

The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation between the Building Responsible Information, Dialogue, and Global Exchange (Bridge) platform and the NAB, as well as with the NAB Show itself. Abdulla Al Hamed emphasised the importance of such collaboration in opening new horizons for knowledge exchange and content development that aligns with the rapidly evolving global media landscape.

The meetings also explored potential partnerships in media innovation, digital transformation, and boosting technological capabilities in content production and distribution. Further discussions addressed the adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics in the development of modern media infrastructure.

Additionally, Abdulla Al Hamed toured several pavilions participating in the NAB Show 2025, where he reviewed the latest software, equipment, and technologies related to media, publishing, production, broadcasting, and advanced AI applications.