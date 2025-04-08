Abdulla Al Hamed seeks investment, partnerships with LA media & entertainment leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, has held high-level meetings with US and global media and entertainment leaders during his visit to Los Angeles. The visit aimed to explore opportunities for cooperation and investment in these vital sectors.

These meetings fall within the UAE's efforts to strengthen its position as a regional and global hub for media and entertainment, and to attract leading global companies in this field as part of the country's strategic vision for economic diversification and enhancing the contribution of creative industries to the national economy.

Al Hamed affirmed that investment in the media and entertainment sectors is a key pillar of the UAE leadership’s vision to establish economic diversity, build bridges of cultural communication, and promote shared human values.

He said, “The UAE is moving forward with its vision to build a globally competitive media and entertainment industry, by leveraging top international experiences, localising knowledge, and transferring technology.” He noted that the meetings with major companies in Los Angeles reflect this direction and open wide avenues for cooperation with industry leaders in Hollywood.

Al Hamed added that he was keen during his meetings to introduce the executives and decision-makers to the "Bridge" platform, which represents an ambitious Emirati vision for building bridges of creative communication and opening new horizons for global cooperation in media. The platform aims to establish an integrated system that brings together thought and creativity leaders from around the world. He invited them to participate in the upcoming event and contribute their expertise to shaping the future of the global media industry.

The meetings included discussions with Michael Hackman, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Hackman Capital Partners; Sandy Climan, Founder and President of Entertainment Media Ventures, and former corporate executive at Universal Studios and Creative Artists Agency; Ronald Burkle, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Yucaipa Companies; Chuck Roven, Producer at Atlas Entertainment; Jeff Kirschenbaum, Producer at Roth/Kirschenbaum Films; Joshua Grode, CEO of Legendary Entertainment, and Sam Kozhaya, EVP at Legendary Entertainment. From Getty Images, participants included Ken Mainardis, SVP of Editorial; Kirstin Benson, VP of Global Entertainment; Sherry Park, Senior Director of Production Sales; and Josh Rucci, VP of Sales.

The meetings featured discussions on establishing advanced production studios, cooperation in media innovation and modern technologies, and developing advanced media projects based on the latest digital solutions. Also discussed were plans to expand partnerships in training and transferring global expertise in visual documentation and digital media, contributing to the development of national talent and improving the quality of media content in line with international best practices.

Al Hamed during the meetings also explored opportunities to increase investment in entertainment and the logistics infrastructure supporting the film and media industry in the UAE. Discussions included developing infrastructure for film and tv production based in the UAE, creating Emirati content for global audiences, and enhancing the presence of Emirati cultural identity on international media platforms through joint productions that highlight local stories with global appeal.