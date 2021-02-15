Abdulla Al Hamed visits Burjeel Medical City’s drive-through vaccination centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), visited Burjeel Medical City’s drive-through vaccination centre located in MBZ city.

The new centre supports efforts to offer all members of the community quick and easy access to the COVID-19 vaccine, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

Al Hamed said that ensuring the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to the most vulnerable groups is a crucial responsibility to maintain their health and safety.

He added that the successful administration of more than 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines was due to the extraordinary efforts made by the public and private healthcare sector to make the vaccine available to all members of the community in a seamless, safe, and innovative process.

"The cooperation from different members of the community who chose to vaccinate to protect themselves and the community and contribute to putting an end to this pandemic has played a major role in safeguarding the health of our society.

The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has thrived in positioning itself on an advanced international level in the daily vaccination uptake. This would have never been possible without the incredible team efforts of those working in the field, the massive spread of vaccination centres and the innovative ways of reaching out to the vast majority of the community," Al Hamed added.

During his visit, he toured the vaccination centre, which allows those wishing to get vaccinated to complete all related procedures including vital signs check-ups and completing the approval from within a period not exceeding twenty minutes, all from the comfort of their cars. The centre can accommodate up to 700 people per day and offers the vaccine to about 60 people per hour.

The VPS Healthcare Group has nineteen COVID-19 vaccinations centres and four vaccinations tents located across the emirate.