Abdulla Al Hamed Visits Huawei’s R&D Centre In Shanghai
SHANGHAI, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, visited Huawei’s Research and Development Centre in Shanghai as part of the preparatory tour for the "BRIDGE 2025" Summit - the largest platform uniting media, cultural and creative content creators, leaders, and decision-makers to transform how the world communicates, set to take place in Abu Dhabi from 8–10 December 2025.
He was accompanied by Dr Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the UAE National Media Office, which reflects a commitment to exploring opportunities that shape the future of media, combining advanced technologies with a human-centred vision.
The delegation was welcomed by several Huawei executives, led by Lv Yang Ming, President of the Huawei Cloud Media Service Product Department; Lu Zhen Yu, Expert in Huawei Cloud Media Service Products; Wharton Huang, Vice President of Government & Enterprise, Huawei Cloud UAE; and Lewis Tan, Head of Strategy and Marketing, Huawei Cloud UAE.
The UAE officials held several meetings with Huawei’s leadership team to discuss cooperation in the fields of media, AI solutions, and their applications in digital broadcasting, big data, and 5G services.
During the discussions, Abdulla Al Hamed highlighted the importance of building bridges of cooperation between the UAE media institutions and international developers to deliver intelligent media solutions that support the Arabic language, promote knowledge exchange, and expand collaboration in digital broadcasting, smart education, and interactive platforms.
The visit included a tour of the Huawei Lianqiu Lake R&D Centre, which showcases their latest innovations in media and smart education.
Al Hamed has noted that the BRIDGE Summit is a strategic incubator for responsible cooperation and will serve as an open laboratory for developing new partnership models and joint investments that will shape the future of media, not only as a profession but as a driver of innovation and an effective tool for achieving sustainable development.
It is worth noting that the Shanghai visit is one of the preparatory stops for the anticipated "BRIDGE 2025" Summit in Abu Dhabi, which will bring together decision-makers in media, technology leaders, and cultural and economic influencers in a space aimed at shaping a more balanced, innovative, and human-centred media future.
