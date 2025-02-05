Abdulla Al Hamed Visits 'Pearling Path' In Bahrain
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 12:45 PM
MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office, accompanied by Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al-Noaimi, Minister of Information of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, President of the Bahrain Authority for Culture and Antiquities, toured the Pearling Path in Muharraq city, as part of his visit to Bahrain.
Al Hamed praised the historical landmarks he observed during the tour, highlighting their reflection of Bahrain’s rich heritage. He commended the Kingdom’s dedicated efforts in preserving its cultural identity and safeguarding its historical legacy.
The tour included visits to several historic houses along the Pearling Path, reviewing their history and significance in documenting an important period in Bahrain’s past.
