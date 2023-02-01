Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2023) The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has named Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director-General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), as the UAE's official candidate for the Presidency of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) from 2023 to 2027.

Dr. Al Mandous currently serves as the UAE's Permanent Representative to WMO and the President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

With over 30 years of experience in meteorology and climate science, Dr. Al Mandous is highly regarded and well-known to the global weather and climate community. He has played a crucial role in advancing the UAE's meteorological capabilities and has significantly contributed to developing National Meteorological Organisations of RA II (Asia) member countries.

The candidacy of the UAE's representative for the WMO Presidency aligns with the country's efforts to further consolidate its international status. It offers the UAE a great opportunity to enhance its engagement and cooperation with the international community to find practical solutions with long-term economic and social benefits to the region and the entire world.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr. Al Mandous said, "The UAE's official announcement in support of my WMO presidency candidacy reiterates the importance the country attaches to meteorology, weather, climate and related water and environmental issues. It is a top priority for our country to ensure that it pools its expertise and human capital with other National and Global Organisations to accelerate the development of comprehensive early warning systems to protect lives from the impacts of natural disasters.

"In supporting WMO in its efforts to lead the development of cutting-edge meteorological technologies, the UAE seeks to ensure accurate and reliable climate-related data and services for the benefit of communities across the globe."

For her part, Shaima Mohammed Al Ali, Director of International Organisations at MoFAIC, said, "At a time when the world is facing multiple challenges due to climate change and the upcoming UAE's Presidentship of COP 28 during November 2023, the candidacy of Dr. Al Mandous for WMO presidency is a timely decision by the UAE, given his experience and track record in leading several national, regional and international meteorological entities.

"He is the right choice to lead WMO into the future to ensure that the organisation continues to play a vital role in supporting the sustainable development of nations around the world," Al Ali stressed.

"The UAE is confident that Dr. Abdulla has the vision and calibre necessary to effectively lead WMO and to address the many challenges facing the organisation in tackling the impacts of climate change.

We encourage all member states to support his candidacy and to work together towards a more sustainable and prosperous future Earth Planet," she added.

As the UAE's official representative for the WMO Presidency, Al Mandous will seek to accelerate an internationally coordinated action to achieve the UN Secretary-General's call to ensure that "every person on Earth is protected by Early Warning Systems in the next five years" by working together with WMO's key stakeholders and taking a five-pillar approach to deliver on WMO's vision to promote resilience to the socioeconomic consequences of extreme weather, climate, water and other environmental events.

This approach focuses on supporting the role of Regional Associations' Presidents and Permanent Representatives, making 'Early Warnings for All' a reality, advancing High-Resolution Climate Computing Research, recognising WMO by the Global Society, and taking proactive steps in Water Security and Renewable Energy Research.

Since assuming his role as the President of RA II (Asia) in 2017, Al Mandous has chaired its key sessions and meetings and guided the activities of the Association and its working groups. He also presents the views of the Association to WMO Congress and Executive Council on regional challenges and priorities in the implementation of meteorological activities. He fast-tracked the implementation of WMO Governance Reform at ASIA.

Under his leadership as the Director-General of NCM since 2008, the centre has carried out a large-scale modernisation of its infrastructure and enhancement of the UAE's national meteorological and seismological networks. Al Mandous also contributed to the development of the Arabian Peninsula Integrated Radar Observing System and led NCM's efforts to set up the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science, an international research initiative launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, to advance the science and technology of rain enhancement.

Al Mandous, an expert on issues related to weather monitoring and forecasting, water resource management, and crisis management, among others, was appointed by WMO in April 2021 as a member of its Expert Team on Weather Modification, which functions as an international expert group under World Weather Research Programme of WMO Research board.

WMO is a specialised agency of the United Nations and comprises 193 member countries and territories. It functions as an authoritative body on weather, climate, hydrological and related environmental fields within the UN system.