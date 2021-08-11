UrduPoint.com

Abdulla Al Marri Holds Virtual Meeting With Latvian Counterpart To Enhance Economic Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

Abdulla Al Marri holds virtual meeting with Latvian counterpart to enhance economic cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, held a virtual meeting with Jānis Vitenbergs, Latvian Minister of Economics, to identify new areas of economic cooperation between the UAE and Latvia.

The meeting also discussed ways of encouraging trade and investment between the two countries, as well as supporting their economic development, forging new economic partnerships in strategic sectors, and taking advantage of opportunities during the Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, which was attended by Hanan Khalfan Obaid Al Alili, UAE Ambassador to Latvia, the sides agreed to operate direct flights between the two countries this year, to support their overall economic growth.

They also agreed to hold a joint economic forum on the sidelines of the expo, which will be attended by Latvian and UAE companies, as well as the second edition of the Joint Economic Committee between the two countries in February 2022, which will discuss public and private economic collaboration opportunities, create new and diversified opportunities for their business communities in priority sectors, drive non-oil trade exchange, diversify investments in the post-coronavirus era, and encourage companies to explore available opportunities in their markets.

Al Marri highlighted the profound relations between their countries, supported by their leaderships’ keenness to boost their bilateral ties, most notably in economic areas, a fact evidenced by the growth in their trade in 2020 despite the COVID-19-related challenges.

The non-oil foreign trade exchange between the two countries rose significantly last year by over 58 percent from US$71.6 million in 2019 to US$113.5 million in 2020.

"Latvia is a key economic destination and trade partner for the UAE in the Baltic Sea region. We recently achieved significant progress in the cooperation between our business communities. In the coming period, we will work to enhance our cooperation and partnerships in many new areas, most notably innovation, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), renewable energy, industry and ICT," Al Marri said.

For his part, Vitenbergs highlighted his country’s keenness to develop partnerships with the UAE and boost their bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, advanced and digital technologies, entrepreneurship, SMEs, innovation, creative industries and tourism.

The two sides agreed to launch initiatives that will encourage entrepreneurs in both countries and help explore investment opportunities in their markets, as well as exchange expertise and experiences, and draft an action programme to increase their trade in technology and the digital economy.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Business UAE Dubai Progress Latvia February 2019 2020 Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Germany's Maas Says Not Yet Contacted With Russian ..

Germany's Maas Says Not Yet Contacted With Russian, UK Colleagues on 'Espionage' ..

1 minute ago
 Olympic champion Zverev to miss Davis Cup

Olympic champion Zverev to miss Davis Cup

1 minute ago
 German Top Court Rules to Arrest UK Citizen Suspec ..

German Top Court Rules to Arrest UK Citizen Suspected of Spying for Russia - Pro ..

1 minute ago
 Facilities in Italy Can Demand IDs When Checking G ..

Facilities in Italy Can Demand IDs When Checking Green Passes - Interior Ministr ..

1 minute ago
 Members of Senate, NA committee appreciate draft l ..

Members of Senate, NA committee appreciate draft law of Pakistan Media Regulator ..

1 minute ago
 Suspected British Spy Passed Antiterror Data to Ru ..

Suspected British Spy Passed Antiterror Data to Russia - German Media

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.