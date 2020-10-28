UrduPoint.com
Abdulla Lootah Appointed As Director-General Of Cabinet’s Presidency Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:00 PM

Abdulla Lootah appointed as Director-General of Cabinet’s Presidency Office

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a Decision appointing Abdulla Nasser Lootah as Director-General of the Cabinet’s Presidency Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

Lootah held the position of the Director-General of Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, and before he was serving as Secretary-General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council since 2009.

Lootah holds a Bachelor's degree in business Administration from the University of Richmond, as well as a range of academic and training degrees from prestigious European and American universities such as Columbia Business school and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

More Stories From Middle East

