Abdulla Lootah appointed as Director-General of Cabinet’s Presidency Office

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a Decision appointing Abdulla Nasser Lootah as Director-General of the Cabinet’s Presidency Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

Lootah held the position of the Director-General of Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, and before he was serving as Secretary-General of the Emirates Competitiveness Council since 2009.

Lootah holds a Bachelor's degree in business Administration from the University of Richmond, as well as a range of academic and training degrees from prestigious European and American universities such as Columbia Business school and the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.