Abdullah Al Nuaimi appointed MoHRE Assistant Under-Secretary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2020) The Cabinet has issued a resolution, promoting Abdullah Ali Al Nuaimi to the grade of under-secretary and appointing him as the Assistant Under-secretary for Communications and International Relations at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, MoHRE.

Al Nuaimi started his career in the private sector in 2006 before joining the ministry in 2018, where he held the position of Director of Bilateral Relations, contributing to strengthening the cooperation with countries supplying labour and to the country’s vital role within labour-related regional international organisations.

Al Nuaimi holds a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology from UAE University. In 2019, he earned a Diploma through the Government Communication Diploma Programme, organised by the UAE Government Communication Office, in collaboration with the University of Oxford.