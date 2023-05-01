Abdullah Al Sharari wins gold, silver medals in Asian Arm Wrestling Championship

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2023) The Asian Arm Wrestling Championship, organised by the Asian Arm Wrestling Federation in cooperation with the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, continues in the Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, with the attendance of nearly 500 competitors from 16 Asian countries.

Emirati competitor Abdullah Al Sharari won two medals in the over-90 kilogram competitions for People of Determination, which are the gold medal for right-handed matches and the silver medal for left-hand matches.

The other competitors also performed well.

In addition, ten Emirati arm wrestlers will participate in the championship competitions on Wednesday in all categories.

Al Sharari dedicated his significant achievements to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, and the Emirati people.