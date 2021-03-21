UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Al Zaabi Member Of Technical Committee Of International Boxing Association

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 04:00 PM

Abdullah Al Zaabi member of Technical Committee of International Boxing Association

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) Emirati boxing today accomplished a new administrative achievement, with the appointment of Abdullah Al Zaabi, Member of the board of Directors of the UAE Boxing Federation, as a member of the Technical Committee of the International Boxing Association .

Moreover, Emirati referee Omar Al Jabri also became a member of the refereeing committee of the International Boxing Association .

The two officials are the first Emiratis to become members of prominent international committees.

Hassan Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the UAE Boxing Federation and Secretary-General of the Gulf Organising Committee, stressed that the appointments mark a new achievement for Emirati sports, in general, and for the boxing sport in the country, in particular, as they are a recognition of the UAE’s leadership in boxing.

They also underscore the appreciation of international organisations of the country’s experience in promoting and developing the sport of boxing both locally and regionally, as the UAE now hosts the Gulf Organising Committee and its president and secretary-general are Emiratis.

The country has helped establish, promote and develop boxing in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. It also plays a key role in the sport in Asia. Anas Al Otaiba became the president of the "Asian Boxing Federation" in 2018, and has helped promote the game in the continent.

