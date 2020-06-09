Abdullah bin Bayyah chairs Dissertation Doctoral thesis Committee at Mohammed V University

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jun, 2020) Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, chaired remotely a Ph.D. Dissertation and Evaluation Committee of a doctoral thesis from the Mohammed V University in Abu Dhabi, submitted by researcher Ali Abdullah Al-Dhabahi on the subject of family arbitration in Islamic jurisprudence and UAE Personal Status Law.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the efforts of the UAE’s leadership to support science and scientists and enrich scientific research, stressing that Islamic legislation contains an integrated value system that defines the nature of relations between different individuals and regulates human life in various aspects, especially with regards to the family, which was handled by the Islamic Shariah law according to the most accurate treatment.

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Mohammed V University, opened the discussion by welcoming Sheikh Abdullah and members of the Scientific Committee.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the patronage of Sheikh Abdullah of the discussion on Al Dhabahi’s thesis is a source of pride for the university, which is keen to benefit from the best experiences in the country to enhance its research efforts.

Al Mazrouei said that Mohammed V University Abu Dhabi is continuing to pursue its distance learning course in accordance with the best academic and scientific practices in line with the vision of the leadership that has provided all means to ensure the success of the distance learning in the country.

He extended thanks and gratitude to the UAE's wise leadership for its untiring efforts in supporting science and scientists and their care for the university and its programmes.

The university, thanks to the efforts of its administration and its keenness to implement the wise leadership directives, has been able to accomplish great scientific achievements that made it a destination for scholars and researchers, he stressed.