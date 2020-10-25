Abdullah bin Bayyah congratulates Sudan on removal from list of state sponsors of terrorism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2020) Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities and Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, congratulated the Government of Sudan and Sudanese people on their country’s removal from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, while wishing the country increased prosperity and development.

Shaikh bin Bayyah also highlighted the UAE’s significant role in promoting peace and stability around the world and supporting all countries without discrimination based on religion or race, as humanitarian relief is the core of its efforts.

He made this statement during his participation in the "Conference on islam and Renewal," which is being held in Sudan.

During the conference, Shaikh bin Bayyah pointed out that the UAE Fatwa Council has issued a number of fatwas and information to clarify its interpretation of the sharia related to worship, including in terms of prayers, fasting and zakat. The council also organised an international conference, in cooperation with the Muslim World League, on the jurisprudence of emergencies, he added.

The conference, which started yesterday and will conclude today, is being held under the patronage of the Sudanese Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments.