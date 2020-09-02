Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies, held a virtual consultative and coordination meeting with Sam Brownback, United States Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom.

The meeting, which took place under the framework of the distinguished ties between the forum and the US Department of State, addressed their coordination in a range of joint projects in promoting religious freedom, protecting religious minorities, an initiative related to the Abrahamic faiths, and the role of African scholars in promoting peace, especially along the African Sahel.

Ambassador Brownback also briefed Shaikh bin Bayyah about the vision of the US Department of State on promoting religious freedom in Africa, especially among local regional organisations, such as the Africa Union.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to continue working together to support the initiative, which was established by a forum with other relevant entities to encourage understanding among followers of the Abrahamic faiths.

Ambassador Brownback also highlighted the importance of the New Alliance of Virtue as a new platform for highlighting the positive role of religious leaders in promoting mutual values. They also agreed to organise joint events under this framework.

With regards to Africa, they agreed to continue their cooperation and joint work in the region, through organising events that gather local religious leaders.

The meeting ended with an agreement between both sides to strengthen their joint action and continue the coordination between the New Alliance of Virtue and the US Department of State, through the office of Ambassador Brownback.