Abdullah bin Bayyah meets US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2020) Shaikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, President of the Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities, held a remote consultation and coordination meeting with Samuel D. Brownback, Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom at the US Department of State.

The meeting was held under the framework of the distinguished ties between the forum and the department, which is represented by the Office of the Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom.

The meeting discussed the coordination between both sides in several joint projects related to religious freedoms, as well as ways of protecting the rights of religious minorities, in addition to the Abrahamic Faiths Initiative, which aims to promote understanding between followers of the Abrahamic religions.

Brownback invited Shaikh bin Bayyah to participate in the "Abrahamic Faiths Initiative Conference" that will be held by the department next month, and asked him to deliver the opening speech.

Shaikh bin Bayyah praised the request to deliver a speech on this key topic and expressed his willingness to participate. He also invited Brownback to deliver the opening speech at the seventh meeting of the forum. Brownback welcomed the invitation and confirmed his attendance.

At the end of the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of their joint work and continuous coordination.