Abdullah Bin Salem Al Qasimi Restructures Boards Of Directors Of Few Sharjah Clubs

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative resolution restructuring a number of cultural and sports clubs in the Emirate of Sharjah.

These include Khorfakkan Cultural and Sports Club, Ittihad Kalba Cultural and Sports Club, Dibba Al Hisn Cultural and Sports Club, Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club, and Al Madam Cultural and Sports Club, Khorfakkan Football Club Company, Sharjah Old cars Club, and Sharjah Falconers Club.

According to the administrative resolution, the board of Directors of the Khorfakkan Cultural and Sports Club will be headed by Salem Mohammed Rashid Hassan Al Naqbi, with its members including Ibrahim Ali Sultan Ahmed Al Hammadi; Ahmed Hassan Ali Ibrahim Al Naqbi; Ahmed Nasser Khamis Suleiman Al Naqbi; Khaled Murad Abdullah Murad Al Raisi; Ammar Rashid Abdullah Al Naqbi; and Fahad Ahmed Hassan Buhindi Al Mansouri.

The Board of Directors of the Kalba Club will be restructured with Rashid Saeed Obaid Al Kindi as its chairman, and its members including Ahmed Hassan Ali Hassan Al Matrooshi; Ahmed Ali Ibrahim Musa Al Balushi; Ahmed Ali Obaid bin Haider Al Marashdeh; Jassim Mohammed Obaid Mubarak Al-Shehhi; Saif Ahmed Saif Khalaf Al Zaabi; Abdulrahman Ibrahim Hassan Ahmed Al Darmaki; Abdullah Ali Murad Issa Al Balushi; and Abdullah Mohammed Abdullah Ahmed Al Amiri.

