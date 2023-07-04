Abdullah bin Salem chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of SEC, chaired on Tuesday, the meeting of the SEC, held in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

The meeting discussed issues concerned with developing government work, implementing various projects, and issuing more regulatory legislation for all sectors in the emirate.

As part of the emirate's plans to provide the best economic incentives and support the growth of the local market, the SEC approved a 50 percent discount from the value of violations of non-renewal of licences, provided that the owners of the establishments adjust their status within four months, starting from the date of 10th July, 2023.

The SEC approved also the memorandum of understanding between the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), regarding cooperation in the field of organising market surveys and verifying product conformity.

The memorandum aims to ensure the safety and quality of products registered in the country’s markets, integrating Federal and local efforts in the field of monitoring and surveying markets to circulate preventive and corrective measures regarding recalled or non-conforming products, along with providing a central database at the state level, and enabling dealers to report any non-conforming product easily.

The SEC reviewed the annual report of the Permanent Committee of "Individuals Deprived of Social Care", which included the most important work of the committee during the year 2022, as the committee held 49 meetings, during which it issued 390 decisions in various aspects of social care that fall within its competencies, such as foster care, shelter, and others.