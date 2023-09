Abdullah bin Salem forms BoD of Al Bataeh Football Club

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, issued Administrative Resolution No. (22) of 2023 concerning amendments to Administrative Resolution No. (7) of 2022 on the formation of the board of Directors (BoD) of Al Bataeh Football Club.

As per the Administrative Resolution, the Board of Directors of Al Bataeh Football Club shall be formed, under the chairmanship of Khalfan Saif Khalfan Musabih Al-Musafri. Other members are Suleiman Ali Ahmed bin Dabal Al Naqbi; Ali Salem Muhammad bin Shanah Al Ketbi; Faisal Jaafar Muhammad Awad Al Yafei; Mohammed Salem Rashid bin Ghashem Al Ketbi; Muhammad Obaid Salem bin Shannah Al Ketbi; and Nasser Saeed Muhammad Al-Shamam Al-Taniji.