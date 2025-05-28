Abdullah bin Salem inaugurates Watch & Jewelry Show

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the 55th edition of the "middle East Watch and Jewelry Exhibition" Wednesday, which will run until June 1st.

The exhibition is the largest of its kind in the UAE and the region, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It features over 500 exhibitors and more than 1,800 top designers, manufacturers, and specialists representing major global companies in watches, gold, gemstones, and rare jewelry.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi toured the exhibition, viewing the displays and designs, and listened to detailed explanations from exhibitors about their products and innovative techniques in crafting and design, as well as the latest trends in the gold and jewelry sector.

The Deputy Ruler also visited local and international exhibition platforms, including Emirati designers showcasing contemporary interpretations of Emirati heritage in gold and unique designs.

Spanning a total area of 30,000 square meters, the exhibition serves as an ideal platform for deals, partnerships, and insights into design trends in the gold and jewelry markets.

This edition sees participation from exhibitors from Russia, Mexico, Tanzania, and Egypt, alongside leading companies from the UAE, India, Italy, the UK, the US, Singapore, China, Japan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Lebanon, showcasing exclusive designs for 2025.

This year, the exhibition also set a new Guinness World Record for the longest diamond necklace, measuring 108 meters, made from over 600 lab-created diamonds and 18-carat rose gold.

A series of specialised programs and workshops will be held alongside the exhibition, offering participants the opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge about recent developments in the global jewelry industry.

Accompanying the Deputy Ruler during the opening were several officials, including Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other prominent figures.