Abdullah Bin Salem Inaugurates Watch & Jewelry Show
Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 09:00 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) Under the Patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the 55th edition of the "middle East Watch and Jewelry Exhibition" Wednesday, which will run until June 1st.
The exhibition is the largest of its kind in the UAE and the region, organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry. It features over 500 exhibitors and more than 1,800 top designers, manufacturers, and specialists representing major global companies in watches, gold, gemstones, and rare jewelry.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi toured the exhibition, viewing the displays and designs, and listened to detailed explanations from exhibitors about their products and innovative techniques in crafting and design, as well as the latest trends in the gold and jewelry sector.
The Deputy Ruler also visited local and international exhibition platforms, including Emirati designers showcasing contemporary interpretations of Emirati heritage in gold and unique designs.
Spanning a total area of 30,000 square meters, the exhibition serves as an ideal platform for deals, partnerships, and insights into design trends in the gold and jewelry markets.
This edition sees participation from exhibitors from Russia, Mexico, Tanzania, and Egypt, alongside leading companies from the UAE, India, Italy, the UK, the US, Singapore, China, Japan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Lebanon, showcasing exclusive designs for 2025.
This year, the exhibition also set a new Guinness World Record for the longest diamond necklace, measuring 108 meters, made from over 600 lab-created diamonds and 18-carat rose gold.
A series of specialised programs and workshops will be held alongside the exhibition, offering participants the opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge about recent developments in the global jewelry industry.
Accompanying the Deputy Ruler during the opening were several officials, including Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other prominent figures.
Recent Stories
Latifa bint Mohammed: ‘We need media that leads content industry with cultural ..
Abdullah bin Salem inaugurates Watch & Jewelry Show
Plants purify environment, bring rains
Governor Kundi highlights investment potential in mining, green energy sectors i ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi appeals to parents to support po ..
DC Shaheed Benaziarabad monitors on-going national anti-polio drive
Under directives of Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin Mohamed approves contribution ..
High level delegation visits North Waziristan and Bannu, review security situati ..
Northern Bypass Cattle Market sees surge in visitors
Hyderabad District administration taken out rally to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer
Uzbekistan embassy in Islamabad hosts business forum to expand bilateral trade, ..
SSP seeks guidance, recommendations of business community to improve functioning ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Latifa bint Mohammed: ‘We need media that leads content industry with cultural depth, brings peopl ..41 seconds ago
-
Abdullah bin Salem inaugurates Watch & Jewelry Show55 seconds ago
-
Under directives of Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin Mohamed approves contribution of AED100m from Erth ..16 minutes ago
-
UAE hosts 39th COSPAS-SARSAT Joint Committee Meeting in Abu Dhabi45 minutes ago
-
AUS, BEEAH launch professorship to advance environmental innovation, sustainability45 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses launch of the ‘UAE Future 50’46 minutes ago
-
The Big Heart Foundation inaugurates reconstructed ERT Centre at St. George Hospital in Beirut1 hour ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed honour winners of 5th edition of Arab Social Media Influe ..1 hour ago
-
Sharjah CP approves Sharjah Digital Integration Programme1 hour ago
-
Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable to strengthen trade cooperation with EU1 hour ago
-
Cox, AMEA Power launch water alliance ventures1 hour ago
-
UAE, EU continue talks on Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement1 hour ago