Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club delegation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, has affirmed the keenness of the Emirate of Sharjah, under the directives and guidance of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support all sports sectors and qualify their athletes with the best skills and expertise that make them champions in their sports disciplines.

His comments came during a meeting with the delegation of the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, SSDSC, which has been awarded the ISO certificate in integrated management for preparing and qualifying a sport and cultural generation according to the best ethical values and international practices of self-defence sport.

The ISO certificate was granted by Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited (LRQA), in the presence of the company's representatives in the middle East.

Sheikh Abdullah has praised the efforts of the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club since its establishment, and highlighted its distinguished achievements and remarkable programmes, stressing its cooperation with various parties to educate the community about the self-defence sport and to discover and foster sports talent.

He was briefed by Basem Obaid, Regional General Manager - South Asia, Middle East and Africa at Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited (LRQA), on the most important specifications through which the company awards the ISO certificate, praising the Club’s global standards in safety and quality.

Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, extended his thanks to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for his continuous support, highlighting the impact of these efforts in obtaining ISO certification as the first specialised club in the world.

Al Owais thanked Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Abdullah for their support and follow-up, and their contributions to the Club's titles and achievements.

During the meeting, they also discussed important plans and future prospects to be carried out by the Club, as well as the programmes that target different segments of society.

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah received the ISO certificate, in the presence of Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of Sharjah Sports Council, and a number of members of the board of Directors of the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club.