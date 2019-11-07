UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Salem Receives Chinese National Football Team

Abdullah bin Salem receives Chinese National Football Team

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received Marcello Lippi, coach of the Chinese National Football Team, along with the team’s staff members, at the Ruler's office on Thursday.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Lippi and the team’s technical and administrative staff members, who have their training camp in the Emirate of Sharjah, and wished them a pleasant stay and great success during the playoffs of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup, China, 2023.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the significant role of Sharjah in promoting various sports, especially football, which receives great attention from a large segment of society.

The two sides spoke about issues of common interest related to sports.

Sheikh Abdullah then received a sports shirt signed by Lippi, as a souvenir.

Expressing their happiness over the opportunity to meet Sheikh Abdullah, the Chinese team thanked him and lauded his keenness to support sports.

Lippi praised Sharjah's modern sports facilities, which encouraged the team to establish their training camp in the emirate, and stressed on Sharjah’s keenness to provide a suitable sports environment for the players.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, and Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Sports Council.

