Abdullah bin Salem reshuffles Al Dhaid Club board

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, has issued an Administrative Resolution to reshuffle the Board of the Al Dhaid Cultural and sports Club.

Administrative Resolution No. 16 of 2019 stipulates Salem bin Huwaiden Al Ketbi as the Chairman of the Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club board, which also includes eight members.

According to the new resolution, the administrative posts will be distributed among the members during the board’s first meeting.

The Board of Directors of the Al Dhaid Cultural and Sports Club will elect a vice chairperson from among the members, and the election will be by consensus or by a secret ballot.

Pursuant to the resolution, the term of the board membership will be four years, and is up for renewal. The member will continue to fulfil their roles at the end of their terms until new members are appointed.

The resolution will be effective from the date of its issuance, and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field. It will be published in the Official Gazette.