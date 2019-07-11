Abdullah bin Salem reshuffles Board of Mleiha Club

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has issued an Administrative Resolution to reshuffle the board of the Mleiha Cultural and sports Club.

Administrative Resolution No. 04 of 2019 stipulates that Mohammed Sultan Mohammed Khasouni Al Ketbi, chairs the Board, with the membership of eight members.

According to the new Resolution, the administrative posts will be distributed among the members during the Board’s first meeting.

The Board of Directors of the Mleiha Cultural and Sports Club shall elect a vice-chairman from among the members, and the election shall be by consensus or by direct secret ballot.

Pursuant to the Resolution, the term of memberships will be four renewable years. The members shall continue to fulfil their roles at the end of their terms until new members are appointed.

The Resolution shall be effective from the date of its issuance and other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.