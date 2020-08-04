UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Salem Restructures Al Thiqah Club’s Board Of Directors

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has issued a Decision No.(08) of 2020, regarding the restructuring of the board of Directors of Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped.

The new decision stipulates that the Board of Directors of Al Thiqah Club for Handicapped will be restructured and headed by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem with eight members.

According to Decision, the SSC’s Council distributes administrative positions among its members at its first meeting, and elects a vice chairman from its members by consensus or by direct secret ballot.

The Decree specified the term of membership in the board to be four years, and it may be extended for a similar period or periods starting from the date of issuing the decision.

The board continues to conduct its business upon the expiry of its term until a new board is appointed and it is permissible to reappoint those whose membership has expired.

The Decree is effective from the date of issuance. Other competent authorities should implement its provisions each in its respective field, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

