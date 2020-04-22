Abdullah bin Salem restructures Sharjah Sports Club Board of Directors

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, has issued Administrative Decision No. 05 of 2020 regarding the restructuring of the Sharjah sports Club, SSC, board of Directors.

The decision stipulated that the Board of Directors will be headed by Ali Salem Al Midfa, along with nine members.

The decision also stipulated that the council distributes administrative positions among its members at its first meeting, and the council elects a vice president from among the members by consensus or by direct secret ballot.

Pursuant to the Decision, the term of memberships will be four renewable years. The members shall continue to fulfil their roles at the end of their terms until new members are appointed, and the council shall continue its business at the end of its term until a new Board is appointed.

The decision shall be enforced from the date of its issuance, and the concerned parties shall implement it each in their respective fields. It shall also be published in the Official Gazette.