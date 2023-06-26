Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Salem Visits World Padel Academy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2023 | 09:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, today visited the building of the World Padel Academy (WPA) in Al Rahmaniya.

Upon Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem's arrival at WPA’s building , He toured the corridors of the building, reviewing its various sports facilities that support and enhance the sports in society.

During the visit, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem watched a number of matches and training activities taking place at its stadiums targeting all different age groups and sports levels, from beginners to professionals.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem toured the gymnasiums halls for men and women separately, as the halls provide privacy for women in addition to the availability of various sports equipment and specialised training staff carrying international certificates.

The academy also includes a post-injury rehabilitation centre, a recovery center, an indoor jogging track, a Padel sports equipment store and a café serving the academy's members.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied during his visit by Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation; Khalid bin Butti Al Muhairi, Head of the Sharjah Department of Town Planning and Survey; Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; Ahmed Al Qaseer, Executive Director of the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority “Shurooq”, and a number of academy officials.

