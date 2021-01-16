ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reiterated the UAE’s firm and principled position in support of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco’s sovereignty over the entire region of Moroccan Sahara, including all the measures the Kingdom is taking in defence of its territorial integrity and its citizens.

The UAE top diplomat also reaffirmed the UAE’s support for Morocco's autonomy initiative on the region of Moroccan Sahara.

These remarks came as Sheikh Abdullah addressed the ministerial video conference co-organised by the US and the Kingdom of Morocco on supporting Morocco's autonomy proposal for the Moroccan Sahara.

Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, chaired the conference in the presence of David Schenker, Assistant to the US Secretary of State, along with a number of foreign ministers and senior officials from friendly and sisterly nations.

Sheikh Abdullah commenced his statement by welcoming the ministers and senior officials participating in the conference.

"I’d like to start by expressing my sincere regards and appreciation for participating in this visual communication under the current tough circumstances the world is going through as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. I pray to Allah Almighty to lift the blight and bless the global community with peace, reassurance and prosperity," Sheikh Abdullah said.

"I’d like also to express my sincere thanks to the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco and to the friendly United States of America for their efforts to prepare and organise this conference and for inviting the UAE to participate in this meeting which, I wish, will come up with positive outcome that support the ambitions of the Kingdom of Morocco."

Sheikh Abdullah added, "In this respect, I’d like to reiterate the principled and firm position of the United Arab Emirates in support of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco in all its international and regional issues, atop of which comes the status of the Moroccan Sahara where the UAE reaffirms its full support for Morocco’s sovereignty over this entire region and for all the measures taken by the Kingdom to defend its territorial integrity and the security of its citizens.

In addition, the UAE supports Morocco’s autonomy initiative in this respect."

He added the UAE opened on November 4th, 2020, its consulate in Laayoune in Southern Morocco, in line with the vision adopted by the UAE’s wise leadership and in translation of the robust strategic and historical relations binding the UAE and Kingdom of Morocco.

"As part of the UAE’s keenness to be among the first countries supporting Morocco’s stance on the Moroccan Sahara, the UAE has commended the US’s decision made on December 10 last year recognising Morocco’s sovereignty over the entire region of the Moroccan Sahara. And here once again, I re-emphasise that this US decision will contribute to reinforcing security and stability in the region."

Sheikh Abdullah added that the UAE is always seeking to drive international and UN efforts to resolve disputes and crises on the regional and international levels. "We exchange views to reach a common ground that enables our communities to lead a decent life brimful with optimism and hope in order to overcome the challenges that obstruct our development drive."

Concluding, Sheikh Abdullah said, "Finally, I’d like to commend the ongoing and constant communications and coordination between our countries and our effective role in supporting Morocco’s sovereignty over its southern territories. I’d like also to underline the importance of continuing coordination at all international and regional forums to establish peace, stability and prosperity across the entire region."